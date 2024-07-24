Dry, warmer into this weekend

A more typical summertime pattern will be developing in the coming days. A ridge of high pressure will be taking hold of the western United States and bringing highs back into the mid to upper 80s late this weekend through next week.

While next week will remain warm through the week, there will be a wave or two bringing a chance at storms Monday and Tuesday. Until then, we’ll have to enjoy sunshine and highs in the 80s.

In the long range forecast, temperatures are expected to remain above average.