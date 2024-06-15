A HOT Sunday ahead!

A much warmer, southerly wind will kick in Sunday, boosting highs to 90 degrees and above Sunday afternoon. The heat combined with humidity will make for a sweltering Sunday. Heat indices will reach 100 degrees or warmer across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. It’s shaping up to be the warmest day of this season by a longshot.

If you’re going to be out and about Sunday, be sure to drink plenty of fluids. Don’t overexert yourself in this kind of heat.

Next week will start off just as warm with highs in the upper 80s and humid air sticking around. No pun intended.