A couple rounds of showers and storms Friday

Thunderstorms return late this week with the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms Friday. The first round will move through between 3 AM and 9 AM Friday morning. A lingering shower can’t be ruled out later Friday morning, but will remain isolated. More thunderstorm development appears possible in the late afternoon through evening.

The late evening to early AM hours of Saturday looks most likely time for another round of thunderstorm activity as a front pushes through late Friday.

Clouds will start to clear out overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The weekend is looking great.