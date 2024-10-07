Warming temperatures this week with continued dry weather

Temperatures are expected to be on the warming trend this week as highs inch up a few degrees each day, however the dry weather pattern looks like it’ll persist.

The week will start on Monday with pleasantly cool conditions and near average high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Warmer air begins to nudge in on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near or in the lower 70s under a bright and sunny sky.

Temperatures surge into the upper 70s to near 80° on Thursday and close to 80° if not in the low 80s on Friday.

A cold front slides through sometime late Friday night into the weekend which will cool off temperatures with highs near 70° on Saturday with a secondary front arriving late Saturday bringing in cooler air on Sunday with highs likely to be in the lower 60s.

The week ahead is looking dry with no rain expected. A few showers may try and sneak into the area Saturday night into Sunday as that secondary front slides through, however at this time the best chance will be across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.