Warmer, yet frigid temperatures the remainder of the week, with a few snow chances

Happy Tuesday everyone!!! I sincerely hope that you have been able to stay warm over the course of the last few days!

We are still in the middle of an EXTREME COLD WARNING that will remain in effect until 12PM Tuesday (this afternoon) for all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Wind chills will remain in the -35F to -45 ballpark through the first half of the morning, before improving as the day progresses. We remain VERY cold, however, through the afternoon.

Highs finally climb above 0F today, but the wind chills will remain well below 0F. Winds will become quite breezy out of the northwest gusting up to 25 mph by the afternoon, switching to the south. You know what that means! Warmer air is on the way! Well….sort of.

Clouds increase through the day, with scattered snow showers possible throughout the nighttime hours, lasting through the day on Wednesday. An upper level wave of energy will provide just enough kick to get some of those light scattered snow showers going, but a lack of appreciable moisture will bar this from being a significant event. Any snow accumulations will remain less than 1″ for most.

The bright side? Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 20F’s, with wind chills near 0F! Warm compared to the last few days! It doesn’t last though, as another shot of cold air arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, sending daytime highs back into the low to mid teens across the area, and overnight lows back down to 0F Wednesday and Thursday night.

We keep clouds around into the weekend, with a slight chance for a few more scattered snow showers Friday. Again, any accumulations would be very minor, if any, at all.

Warmer temperatures arrive this coming weekend, with highs consistently in the 20F’s and lows in the teens. Slightly warmer than average for this time of year!

Things look generally quiet early next week for the time being, with a continuation of more mild temperatures, and some sunshine as well!