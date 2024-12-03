Warmer weather ahead this weekend!

Temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday are going to be brutal. Lows will dive into the single digits Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with wind chills as low as -20F at times given gusty northwest winds. It won’t last long though!

Sunshine returns on Thursday and Friday, with warmer temperatures beginning to stream east. This will result in high temperatures in the upper 20F’s to lower 30F’s Friday afternoon.

A weak frontal system passes through Friday night into Saturday morning. No precipitation chances accompany this low, and any major cold snap behind the front will miss us to the east.

An upper level ridge of high pressure to the west begins to nudge east this weekend, aiding in sending warmer air in our direction. A warm front building over Canada will also aid in drawing warmer air north in time for the weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the mid to upper 30F’s, which brings us above the long term average for early December. Sunday will be even warmer, with high temperatures in the low 40F’s. Clouds will increase this weekend, but there are no precipitation chances at this time.

Toward the beginning of next week another cold front may pass through the area, but given how far out this event is, there is still some uncertainty. For now, odds favor at least a few days of much warmer weather than what we have been experiencing as of late, giving us a nice break from the cold!