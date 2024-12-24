Warmer to end the week, rain appears likely

The upward trend in temperatures continues this week into this coming weekend. Highs are going to be up to the 40s this coming Friday and Saturday. However, that milder air is coming with an active weather pattern and a couple waves of low pressure will deliver rain to the region Friday and Saturday.

From today’s perspective, Saturday is looking to have more rain than Friday. While rain at the end of December may not be your favorite (I’m not a fan), the good news is that temperatures will be too warm for icing.