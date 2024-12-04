Warmer temperatures this weekend!

After a day or two of very cold temperatures across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, warmer temperatures are on the way for this upcoming weekend!

High temperatures on Thursday will remain in the teens through the afternoon. Wind chills will be near 0F throughout the day thanks to breezy northwest winds. Clouds will generally decrease throughout the day, allowing for some sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm slightly into Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 20F’s Friday afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest, gusting up to 22 mph during the afternoon hours.

Even warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend, with above to well above average temperatures expected! Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s under a mostly sunny sky. Even warmer temperatures arrive Sunday, with highs in the mid 40F’s across the region.

A frontal system will approach from the west/northwest early next week. There doesn’t appear to be much in terms of precipitation chances with this system, but it will likely bring colder air into our area by Tuesday.

Highs Monday will be slightly cooler, in the mid to upper 30F’s. Tuesday’s highs will be much cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 20F’s under a good deal of cloud cover. Temperatures look to only cool slightly through the middle of next week, before temperatures rebound into the 30F’s once again.