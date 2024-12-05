Warmer temperatures on the way

The cold spell that has arrived will only be around for a day or two luckily, before much warmer temperatures arrive for this weekend!

Temperatures begin to moderate throughout the day on Friday, with highs in the upper 20F’s to lower 30F’s! We will also see a fair deal of sunshine as well, making for a beautiful early December day!

Breezy conditions return to our area Saturday, but this time out of the southwest. These breezy winds will bring in much warmer air Saturday into Sunday, under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

High temperatures will reach into the low 40F’s Saturday, and then into the mid 40F’s on Sunday! If these temperatures are realized, that would put us almost 15F above the average highs for December 7th and 8th! Talk about a quick and dramatic turn of events from one extreme to another!

A frontal system approaches the area early next week, bringing an outside chance of a shower or two Sunday night into Monday, but no significant precipitation event is anticipated at this time.

A cold front passes through the area Monday, knocking high temperatures down into the upper 30F’s. Still warm for this time of year. Much cooler air arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday though, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20F’s.

Certainly not a bad forecast for early to mid December once we get past this brief but intense cold spell!