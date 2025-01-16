Warmer temperatures continue into Friday

The warmer temperature arriving Thursday and Friday will certainly be ones to take advantage of, because it won’t be here for long! More on that later…

A warm front is tracking through the area this evening, and will continue to advance east through the night. This will result in not only a shift in the winds from west to east, but a gradual increase in temperatures going into Thursday.

The result? High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30F’s Thursday afternoon! This comes in almost 10F above the long term average for this time of year!

Temperatures will drop into the mid 20F’s Thursday night and Friday morning, before climbing back into the upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s Friday! Balmy for this time of year!

The one down side? The wind. Winds will remain gusty out of the west Thursday, up to 30 mph, then out of the south Friday, up to 30 mph once again. These gusty winds will make it feel a bit cooler than the actual air temperature at times.

Even still, seeing temperatures this warm this time of year is a treat for sure, especially after the bitterly cold temperatures we kicked off the week with!