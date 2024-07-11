Warmer and humid through the weekend, with storm chances ramping up again

Seeing plenty of sunshine today and warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80F’s. A few pop-up showers or storms are possible this afternoon but not everyone is going to see rain, in fact most places are likely to remain dry.

Tonight, skies will clear out and lows will drop into the low to mid 60F’s. For Friday we will see plenty of sunshine with highs reaching into the mid 80F’s across most of the area. Dew points will be in the upper 60F’s by the afternoon and potentially approaching 70F in some places, so it will be a bit humid.

Heading into this weekend, we enter murkier territory. One thing is for sure, it will be hot and humid! Highs in the mid to upper 80F’s, potentially even reaching 90F in many spots, with dew points well into the 70F’s. This may lead to heat indices reaching the 100F mark come Sunday afternoon.

The one thing that we are very uncertain about is storm chances at this point in time. There will be storm chances around Saturday afternoon through at least Monday, but these chances are more slim owing to the fact that location of storm development and track is a major question mark.

With how hot and humid we will be this weekend, any weak frontal boundary or ripple may lead to rapid and strong t-storm development. Guidance is all over the place with where and when these storms take place. Severe weather is certainly a possibility with these storms, with damaging winds being the main concern at this time.

Luckily, there is still the next 36 to 48 hours to hash out the details of this forecast, and confidence in storm activity will hopefully be a little bit higher tomorrow. I would not suggest canceling any weekend plans at this time, but be sure to check back with us for more updates in the coming days and keep an eye on the radar this weekend as well!