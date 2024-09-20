Warm with a few showers and storms Saturday, then a big cooldown for the first day of Fall

Just like clockwork, the last day of summer will be warm and humid with a few thunderstorms, and fall will begin on a much cooler note.

A strong cold front will be pushing through the region Saturday. Ahead of it, highs will return to the lower 80s Saturday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop late Saturday afternoon into the early evening.

Temperatures will tumble quickly Saturday night into Sunday morning. Along with cooler air, more cloud cover will linger through Sunday and Monday as well. Highs will remain in the 60s both Sunday and Monday, kicking off Fall on a seasonable note.

Beyond Saturday evening, there won’t be much opportunity for rain through the forecast period. While a few sprinkles are possible Sunday and Monday, only a trace of rainfall is expected.

We’re done with the 80s for now, but beyond Monday, next week’s temperatures will be comfortably warm, in the low to mid-70s.