Warm surge to grip the area during January’s final week

Temperatures are expected to be well above average across the Weather First area as January comes to a close.

Mild Pacific air will flow into the area as the week starts. Temperatures will be near or in the lower-to-middle 40s on Monday and middle-to-upper 40s on Tuesday.

A cold front will slide through Tuesday night with colder air expected to arrive on Wednesday with temperatures dialing back a bit with highs around the middle 30s which is still well above average for late January.

An upper-level ridge will amplify across the west coast and inch its way eastward on Thursday shoving the colder air well north and bringing in more mild Pacific air with temperatures expecting to be near-records with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s!

Temperatures will back to near 40° on Friday and middle 30s over the weekend.

The week will be a breezy one with gusts up to 35 mph possible on Monday and Tuesday and 25 mph on Wednesday and Thursday.

Quiet weather is expected for much of the week. A few flurries or sprinkles are possible on Monday and that’s it. A storm system, for now, is expected to stay just south of the area in the Thursday night to Friday timeframe, but will have to be watched in case it shifts back north.