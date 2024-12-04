Very windy with snow possible through the evening!

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa until 12AM Thursday (12/05) CST. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph at times, especially in rural areas.

It is VERY WINDY out there this afternoon across the area to say the least. In fact, at the Rochester Airport, a gust up 58 mph was recorded just after the noon hour…that’s severe thunderstorm warning criteria!

On top of the gusty winds, scattered snow showers are making their way through the area. Because of the high wind speeds, falling snow will likely reduce visibilities out on the roads, and cause some slick spots to develop. Not everyone will see snow, with accumulations being very limited, but you will certainly want to be aware of any slick spots out there on the way home!

There are reports of significantly reduced visibilities in rural areas as well due to blowing dust. This will continue to be a concern through the evening hours given the continuation of high winds. The bottom line is that when out driving, be extra precautious of these conditions and take it slow out there if you encounter reduced visibilities/slick spots on the roads.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph will remain possible through the evening hours and into the early overnight hours as well. Wind gusts eventually calm down into the 30-40 mph range late tonight into Thursday morning. It will still be a bit breezy on Thursday, with gusts up to 25 mph at time, but nowhere near what we are experiencing today.

Other things to keep in mind with these winds are that objects that are not tied down well could be easily blown away. This includes trash cans, Christmas decorations, any lawn décor you may not have put away yet, tarps etc. Keep it all tied/weighted down good and hang on to your hats the remainder of this afternoon!!!