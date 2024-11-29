Very cold this weekend, bundle up!

Temperatures this weekend will continue to be very cold for this time of year, with northwest winds only adding extra chill to the already frigid air.

Highs only made it into the teens today across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Feels like temperatures were near 0F even during the afternoon despite the sunshine, thanks to brisk northwest winds.

Not much is going to change this weekend in the temperature department. Lows bottom out in the single digits once again tonight, with northwest winds gusting up to 20 mph. The resulting wind chill or “feels like” temperature will be well below 0F, around -10F or so Friday night into Saturday morning. With that said, you will want to dress in thick layers if heading out into the cold to prevent frostbite.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens in Minnesota, and low 20F’s in Iowa Saturday. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest, resulting in wind chills only maxing out near 0F. Single digit lows return Saturday night, with lighter winds, but wind chills still below 0F.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the 20F’s for all of the Weather First area, but northwest winds remain in place, gusting up to 20 mph at times. Thankfully, our feels like temperature will finally be able to get well above 0F by Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have plenty of sun to start Saturday, with a few afternoon high-mid level clouds drifting in from the northwest during the afternoon. Clouds increase Saturday night, but exit the area going into Sunday morning, allowing for plenty of more sun!

An Alberta Clipper like system bears watching Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Model guidance depicts dry air making quick work of the system before it gets here, but I cannot rule out a few snow showers west of I-35 and south of I-90. Regardless of any snow, no major impacts are anticipated at this time. Just a cold, cold weekend!