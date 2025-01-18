Very cold temperatures settle in, quiet conditions continue

Happy Saturday everyone!

Sunday and Monday will be ALERT DAYS, due to the extreme cold weather expected across our area!

The long awaited arctic air mass has arrived across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa! Temperatures are at least 20 to 25 degrees colder than they were this time yesterday, with even more frigid air on the way tonight, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but the timing of this advisory varies across the viewing area. All counties have a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY from 9PM CST tonight until 12PM CST Sunday. For southern Minnesota counties, the advisories are in effect until Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Temperatures drop into the negative single digits to negative teens tonight, with a good deal of cloud cover. Winds will remain out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Breezy northwest winds continue into Sunday, bringing even colder air southward from the Canadian Prairies.

High temperatures likely will not make it above 0F across southeastern Minnesota, and just barely climb above 0F across northern Iowa. Add the winds to the equation, and wind chills could be as low as -35F Sunday morning across southeastern Minnesota, and -30F across northern Iowa.

Lows drop into the negative single digits across northern Iowa and negative teens across southeastern Minnesota Sunday night into Monday morning, but with less of a wind chill factor. Cold Weather Advisories will be allowed to expire for northern Iowa, while remaining in place for Minnesota, with wind chills once again as low as -30F to -35F.

Tuesday will be colder temperature wise, with highs in the negative single digits. Temperatures drop into the negative teens for most of the area yet again Monday night into Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, cold headlines expire, but it will still be COLD, with highs in the single digits.

Temperatures finally moderate heading into Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 20F’s across the area. We end the week much warmer, with highs in the 20F’s, and perhaps a few 30F’s by the following weekend!

There is a slight chance for snow Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, but a lack of moisture will heavily limit the intensity and duration of this event. Looking like another area wide dusting will be about the extent of it. On par for this winter thus far.

A long post! More details regarding the cold headlines will be issued later today and tomorrow. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest headlines and expectations for the cold with our alert day coverage and more! Stay tuned!