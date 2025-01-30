Unusually mild Thursday, cooling down a little into the weekend

Another day of near-record to record warmth is ahead for Thursday. Temperatures will get a boost from sunshine and a southwest wind, lifting highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Cooler air will begin moving into the area Thursday night and temperatures take a subtle drop Friday into Saturday. Another mild day with highs in the 40s is likely Sunday.

Late Saturday into Sunday, a mix of rain and snow may briefly make for slick conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning. However, temperatures look to stay just barely above freezing most, if not all of Saturday night.