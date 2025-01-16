Unusually mild into Friday afternoon, then bitterly cold, Arctic air moves in

Temperatures are running well above average for this time of the year, well above freezing, and even into the 40s in parts of northern Iowa. This mild stretch continues into Friday afternoon, then the wind will shift and cold, arctic air begins to descend into the region.

This coming cold snap is going to bring the coldest air of the season so far, and is going to last into the middle of next week.

For Friday, winds will start out of the south and become westerly by the early to mid-afternoon. Friday’s high temperatures will still make it to the upper 30s to lower 40s from southern Minnesota through northern Iowa.

The bitterly cold air will not be immediate, but the cold front pushing in Friday afternoon will make for a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. There is a slight chance for some brief sprinkles and freezing rain Friday afternoon.

Much colder, drier air arrives this weekend. From Saturday through Tuesday, wind chills will be as cold as -25 to -35 degrees. The coldest morning is going to be on Monday, but each day from the weekend into Wednesday morning will be extremely cold. Cold weather advisories and warnings are likely this weekend into next week.