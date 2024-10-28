Unusual warmth through Tuesday, then rain and much cooler air

Summer-like warmth will last through Tuesday, and temperatures will be nearing or setting new record highs. We hit record territory Monday afternoon, and will again on Tuesday.

Clouds will be on the increase going into Tuesday, but that won’t stop temperatures from running up to about 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Most area record highs Tuesday are around 80 degrees.

An area of low pressure and associated cold front will pass through Wednesday afternoon. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely as the front moves through. Some of those showers look to last into Thursday, which may have an effect on trick-or-treating Thursday evening. Temperatures will be much cooler on Halloween, not getting out of the 40s in the afternoon.

Cooler air combined with some rain will make for a chilly evening while you’re out and about Thursday.

Highs will remain seasonable late this week into the weekend, in the 50s from Friday through Monday.

Rain chances are, thankfully, becoming more frequent. We’ll catch a break from rain Friday, but showers will continue to be possible Saturday through Monday. It’s not looking like a rain-out of a weekend, but occasional showers can be expected.