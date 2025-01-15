Tuesday’s Almanac (1/14/2025)

It was another VERY cold day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa!

Many of us woke up to temperatures in the negative single digits, such as Rochester, MN which saw a low of -9F around 7AM-8AM. Not exactly a pleasant temperature to wake up to!

Temperatures did not warm up much today. The high temperature for Rochester, MN was 7F. This falls significantly below the daily average high of 22F. In fact, today’s high was the average low fore January 14th, which is 7F.

Elsewhere, high temperatures were slightly warmer, especially across northern Iowa, where temperatures reached a balmy 10F-11F, with even warmer temperatures near 20F near Waterloo, IA.

These temperatures did not come close to breaking any records, however. The record low for January 14th is -26F, set back in 1965, while the record high is 44F, set back in 1915.

So far this month, Rochester has only seen 0.3″ of snow, which falls 4.8″ below normal for this time of the month.

From a seasonal perspective, we are 15.6″ behind average in terms of snowfall, and have only seen 7.3″ of snow since December 1st. The snow drought continues!