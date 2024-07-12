Tricky storm forecast for this weekend

There is a brief mention of storms in the full forecast for this weekend into early next week. The confidence regarding these storms is, in all honesty, low at this point in time.

As many of us know, when it gets as hot and humid as it is expected to this weekend into early next week, storms are less predictable and can form with little notice.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for our local area on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, highlighting a damaging wind and hail threat. The issue though is whether or not these storms will be widespread, how pre-existing storm activity will impact future storm activity, and what direction things will track in.

The storm chances this weekend are nebulous to say the least, and there is not much in terms of details that can be dished out at this time, but the hope is that by this time tomorrow there will be higher confidence in what at least Saturday will look like.

It’s too early to cancel any outdoor weekend plans yet, as much of the weekend could end up being dry, so it will be important to check back with us here for the latest information regarding storm potential Saturday through Monday.