Trending colder in the start of the new year

We’re going to wrap up December on a mild note with temperatures running well above average. Thanks to the recent warm spell, we’ve lost just about all of the snow we picked up just prior to Christmas.

Colder air will be making a return to the area beginning on December 31st, and we’ll really notice the difference beginning New Year’s Day and into the end of next week. The longer range forecast into the middle of January is also indicating that colder than average air is going to be sticking around for awhile. No surprise for the month of January.