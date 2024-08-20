Today’s Almanac

Temperatures didn’t quite make it as high as what was expected this time yesterday. No one reached 80F across the Weather First area despite the abundant sunshine and light winds. In fact, we didn’t even make it to the average high today across any of viewing area.

The average high for Rochester for August 19th is still 78F, with an average low of 58F. The observed low was a fair bit below that this morning, coming in at 54F. The high today was just one degree shy of average, coming in at 77F. We did not receive any rain today, which leaves our monthly rain total for August at 3.78″ of rain, which is 1.22″ above average. This also leaves our yearly rainfall at exactly 30″ of rain, which is 6″ above the yearly average for this time of year!

We do have more rain in the forecast tomorrow through Thursday, although they are very slight chances, so can’t expect much of a contribution to monthly rainfall over the next few days. Nor can we expect highs above the long term average either, as it is shaping up to be a cooler week thanks to the cloud cover. This weekend we may see a bit of a warm up into the mid to upper 80F’s to give us nice taste of summer before we start looking ahead to fall.