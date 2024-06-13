Thursdays Downtown, Honkers forecast

The Rochester Honkers are back in action at Mayo Field on Thursday and it’s also the official kickoff of the summer staple in Rochester, Thursdsays Downtown.

Thursdays Downtown will begin at 11:00 AM and go until 8:30 PM at Peace Plaza and 1st Ave SW and 3rd St. SW in Rochester.

Meanwhile, the Rochester Honkers will take on Thunder Bay at 6:35 PM at Mayo Field.

A system passing through will lead to showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, from around 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. So, if you’re planning on attending Thursdays Downtown early on, grab the umbrella.

Rain should move out of the area sometime around or after 3:00 PM with gradually clearing skies.

The weather should be good to go for anyone looking to take part in Thursdays Downtown during the late afternoon and evening or attend the Honkers game.