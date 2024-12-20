Thursday’s Almanac (12/19/24)

With the first major snow of the season falling across our area Thursday, you may be wondering if it makes up for the lack of snow thus far this snow season….

Well…not quite. We are not far behind the monthly average snowfall for this time of the month, but when it comes to the season average, we are certainly a ways off.

The average snowfall for this time of December in Rochester, MN is 7.7″. So far this month, Rochester has recorded 6.2″, falling 1.5″ short of the long term average.

Rochester received nearly 6″ of snow from late Wednesday night through early Friday morning, making it the first major snow of the season anywhere across our area.

When it comes to seasonal snowfall, however, we are still quite a ways behind. We would need another system like what we saw yesterday, except it would need to dump another inch or so, for us to catch back up to where we should be snowfall wise. The lack of snowfall during November has a major part to play on why we are so far behind…

When it comes to temperatures for Thursday, highs where slightly below the long term average of 27F, with the low being above the long term average of 12.

We did not come near any records yesterday temperature wise, with a record high of 50 set back in 1890, and a record low of -33 set back in 1983.