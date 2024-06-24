Thunderstorms possible, some strong, Monday evening

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Monday evening with the potential of strong-to-severe weather.

There is still some uncertainty in the evolution of thunderstorm development and where they may track.

A “cap” will likely develop during the day which serves as a lid and caps off the atmosphere suppressing thunderstorm development as warmer air moves overhead. It’s similar to a lid on a pot of boiling water. However, if the “cap” breaks, or the lid comes off the pot, air will rise rapidly leading to thunderstorms and the likelihood they’ll be severe with the amount of high instability and energy that’ll be in place.

It’s possible with little capping in north-central Minnesota, that thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon hours and track southeast, however, where they may track remains uncertain, but there is the potential they make it into the Weather First area sometime Monday evening.

The threat for thunderstorms will generally be in the 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM timeframe or into the early overnight hours.

A strong-to-severe thunderstorms is possible with damaging wind gusts (70+ MPH), and large hail the main threats. Also, heavy downpours are also possible, but with the storms expected to be fairly progressive, the flooding potential should be mitigated.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms for the entire Weather First area.