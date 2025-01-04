Things stay quiet around here, not as cold next week

Happy Saturday everyone! Things are pretty quiet around our area, and that is how it looks to remain for quite some time…what’s new? Temperatures are certainly on the cold side, but moderate as we progress through next week.

Clouds have increased throughout the day, and will hang around through tonight, and into Sunday. These clouds are associated with a powerful winter storm that will pass us well to the south Sunday and Monday. No impacts are expected for our area, however. We miss out on the fun this time around it seems…shucks!

It will be quite cold tonight, with lows in the negative single digits in Minnesota and in the single digits above 0F across northern Iowa. Highs will be fairly similar to what we saw today across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa for Sunday. We’ll have a fair deal of clouds as well, but periods of sunshine are expected.

Skies clear out some for Monday, with highs in the upper teens to lower 20F’s across the area. Clouds increase slightly for Tuesday through Thursday, but we will still see plenty of sun. Highs remain in the teens and low 20F’s for Wednesday, before climbing into the mid 20F’s for Thursday.

We hold onto the 20F’s through the beginning of the following week, with periods of clouds and sun almost everyday of the next week or longer. Night time lows climb out of the single digits Thursday night, and remain above the single digits through the rest of the forecast as well.

That’s really all there is to the forecast today, pretty simple and quiet around here, with temperatures starting out below average, before gradually warming to near/slightly above average by next weeks end.