The coldest morning yet is ahead Tuesday, temperatures begin to moderate Wednesday

Bitterly cold, arctic air continues to affect most of the country with cold and winter weather headlines from Minnesota to the Gulf Coast. Temperatures Tuesday morning will be the coldest yet from this cold snap as lows drop down to the upper teens below zero.

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until Noon Tuesday as wind chills will be near and occasionally colder than -35° Monday night and Tuesday morning. Winds will be gusty out of the west into Tuesday morning, becoming southerly by Tuesday afternoon.

Skies will be clearing out Monday night into Tuesday morning. We’ll see sunshine Tuesday morning followed by an increase in cloud cover Tuesday afternoon.

A weak clipper is bringing those clouds, and will make for occasional light snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will be minor at best.

Temperatures will return to normal starting Wednesday with highs returning to the mid-20s. There will be some ups-and-downs in daily highs and lows later this week, but the bitterly cold, arctic air will be out of here. Temperatures will be closer to average through this coming weekend and 30s look to make a return early next week.