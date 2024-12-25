The cloudy and mild stretch continues into next week

Merry Christmas everyone from all of us on the Weather First team! We wish all the clouds hanging around would produce some snow to make it feel more like Christmas, or clear up to allow the sun to peak through, but it looks like that will be a tall ask for us throughout the next week or so.

Highs will be right around the freezing mark today, with the potential for some fog. There could be some freezing fog, especially this afternoon, and some slick spots on the roads as well. No major travel hazards expected, just something to keep in mind.

Lows drop to around 30F tonight, with clouds and fog hanging around. That trend continues through the day Thursday, with highs in the upper 30F’s to near 40F. There is a slight chance of an afternoon rain shower, but most locations will remain dry.

The better chances of rain arrive Friday afternoon into Friday night as a trough of low pressure sends some energy our way from the south. This looks to be sort of a soaker, with most locations receiving at least 0.25″ of rain Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, with some locations seeing even more.

Rain chances come to an end Saturday afternoon, and highs remain in the low 40F’s Saturday and Sunday. The clouds, unfortunately, hang around as well.

Temperatures gradually drop as we progress through the final days of 2024 and enter 2025, with highs in the mid 20F’s by New Years Day. There is the potential for another weather system to make a close pass to the area Tuesday, but model guidance is still quite divided on just how close this system will be. Something to watch in the coming days.

Otherwise, we remain on the cloudy side through the end of next week. Hopefully we can see a few surprise peeks of sun between now and then…fingers crossed!