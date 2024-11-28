Thanksgiving Day weather history in Rochester

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, therefore, it can occur anywhere from November 22 through November 28.

The following statistics comprise of 112 years of data. From 1886 through 1931, the data came from several cooperative observers in the Rochester area. Since 1932, the data has been gathered at the Rochester International Airport (RST). No data was taken on Thanksgiving Day from 1889 to 1891, 1901, 1908, 1921 to 1927, and 1933.

The odds of having any precipitation on Thanksgiving is 50% (56 out of 112). There has been measurable (0.01″ or greater) precipitation on 31 Thanksgivings (27.7%) and trace amounts (less than 0.01″) of precipitation on 25 Thanksgivings (22.3%).

It has snowed on 43 out of 105 (41%) Thanksgivings. Measurable snow (0.1″ or greater) has fallen on 22 Thanksgivings (21%) and trace amounts on 21 Thanksgivings (20%).

Residents have woken up with measurable snow (1/2″ or greater) on the ground 28 times (33.3%), trace amounts (less than a 1/2″) 12 times (14.3%), and no snow 44 times (52.4%).