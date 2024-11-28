Thanksgiving chill with flurries possible, wintry cold lasts through weekend

A chill will definitely be in the air for Thanksgiving as wintry cold continues to build into the area which will last through the upcoming weekend.

Thanksgiving Day will have plenty of clouds overhead. A disturbance will rotate through the Upper Midwest which may provide just enough energy to produce some flurries or a brief snow shower. It’ll be a cold day with high temperatures around the middle 20s. A brisk northwest gusting up to 25 mph at times will lead to wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the teens throughout the day.

The bulk of the cold air will arrive on Black Friday and last through the weekend with high temperatures each day around the upper teens to lower 20s and night lows in the single digits. A brisk wind gusting to 20-25 mph at times will lead to daytime wind chills in the single digits above-zero and night wind chills in the single digits below-zero. There will be decreasing clouds through Friday with plentiful sunshine expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will gradually inch up through next week with low-to-mid 20s on Monday and Tuesday and 30s likely through midweek.

There may be chances for snow at times next week, but it’s too soon to tell as there is nothing definitive at this point due to high uncertainty in the track of any storm systems.