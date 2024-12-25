Temperatures warming for the weekend

The mild stretch of weather continues through the end of the week and into the weekend ahead! High temperatures each day are expected to be well above average relative to this time of year, giving us a break from the winter weather.

High temperatures on Thursday will be a few degrees warmer than today, in the mid to upper 30F’s for nearly everyone! Skies will, of course, remain cloudy through the day, with the potential for some patchy fog as well. Thankfully, it will be warm enough for the chance of freezing fog to come to an end. Winds will also remain light out of the southeast, helping to keep that fog potential around.

Temperatures warm even more going into Friday, with highs in the low 40F’s. These temperatures continue through Saturday and Sunday, with highs roughly 15F above the average high for this time of year!

Overnight low temperatures this weekend are going to be remarkable, not even dropping to below freezing Friday, Saturday and Sunday! These temperatures are not record worthy, but they certainly are not very common!

Temperatures gradually begin to decline as we close out 2024 and ring in the new year, with highs dropping into the 20F’s by New Years Day. Temperatures may continue to drop further by the end of next week as upper level troughing takes over and ridging is forced east.

Overall, well above normal temperatures are expected to continue through early next week, and with no snow makers in the forecast, it will certainly not feel like the heart of winter around here.