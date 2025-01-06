Temperatures warm slightly this week

There isn’t much to the forecast this next week, things are going to stay fairly simple and on the cooler side relative to average through the first half of the week.

High temperatures will remain in the teens through Wednesday, with winds light out of the north, contributing to wind chill values in the single digits to slightly below 0F. The week will start with plenty of sunshine for Monday, with clouds increasing Monday night into Tuesday.

Wednesday will feature partial sunshine through the day with highs in the teens, but clouds increase once again Thursday. On the up side, winds will shift out of the south Wednesday night, bringing slightly warmer air northward.

This will result in highs in the mid to upper 20F’s through the end of the week, which is right where we should be this time of year! Overnight lows also rebound from unbearable for longer than a minute to more tolerable, in the teens!

Clouds increase as we head into next weekend, with a slight chance of a snow shower or two later in the day Sunday, but model guidance is very wishy washy on if there will be a system to track during that time or not. Odds favor we stay dry but we can hope for the time being!

Otherwise, we cruise into the middle of January with slightly warmer temperatures both during the day and at night. It will feel a little more bearable out there soon enough!