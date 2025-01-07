Temperatures moderate later this week into the weekend with chances for snow

Temperatures will begin to moderate and climb back to above-average during the second half of the week into the weekend. A couple of passing clippers will also bring the chance for light snow or flurries.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be plenty cold with high temperatures around the upper teens to lower 20s under a mostly-to-partly cloudy sky at times.

Temperatures will jump into the middle 20s on Thursday with highs generally around the lower-to-middle 20s through the weekend. Night lows are expected to be in the teens.

A couple of passing clippers will bring the chance for light snow or flurries. The first arrives sometime late Thursday evening into Friday which may produce a dusting of accumulation for some.

Another arrives late Saturday night into Sunday. This one is a little more potent and could produce some minor accumulations. There is still some uncertainty on its track which will be narrowed down in the days ahead.