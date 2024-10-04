Temperature rollercoaster ride continues through weekend into next week

The weekend ahead will feature up-and-down temperature swings from summerlike to start, to feeling more like fall by the time it ends.

The wind will be blustery on Saturday with gusts that may reach up to 40 MPH at times. The southerly wind and sunshine will help boost temperatures into the lower 80s for highs.

A cold front will swing through during the late Saturday afternoon and evening hours bringing some clouds. There will be just enough moisture to maybe pop a light shower or sprinkles although most areas will likely stay dry. An isolated thunderstorms is even possible. Higher rain chances are expected to be near and east of the Mississippi River.

Behind the front, cooler air will settle in for Sunday as temperatures return closer to average with highs expected to be in the middle 60s.

Temperatures will slowly climb above average into next week. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday with much warmer air arriving toward the middle and end of next week with highs near or in the lower 80s heading into next weekend.

There are no glaring signs of possible rain as the week looks to stay dry.