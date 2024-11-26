Surge of arctic air arrives on Thanksgiving, sticks around through the weekend

We’ve already had a powerful dose of colder, Canadian air move into the region. Reinforcements are on the way later this week. A big batch of colder, arctic air will push into the upper Midwest Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing the coldest air of the season so far.

Temperatures will be more typical of January than late November and early December. Highs will drop back into the teens from Friday through the coming weekend. Still, despite the big, cold change, temperatures will not be even close to record territory for low temperatures.

From Monday into the middle of next week, temperatures will begin moderating again with highs returning to the upper 20s to lower 30s Tuesday into Wednesday.