Sunshine, summerlike warmth lingers into next week

The weather pattern will offer little change heading into next week as summerlike warmth continues with well above average temperatures.

The weekend will be quiet with lots of sunshine, light winds and low humidity. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s from Friday through Sunday. Night lows will generally be in the lower 50s for most.

The summerlike warmth will linger into the new week with much of the same for Monday with sunshine and warm temperatures in the lower 80s.

A sharp cold front will pass through sometime on Monday night. Precipitation at this point is not expected as the better moisture and forcing of the front will likely be further north.

Temperatures will fall back below average on Tuesday as cooler, fall-like Canadian air builds into the area behind the front. Highs will only manage the low-to-mid 60s.

Temperatures will climb back to near average in the upper 60s to near 70° the rest of the week.

The week is also looking mainly quiet although a couple of systems may sneak a bit of rain into the area later in the week and next weekend.