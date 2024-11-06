Sunshine has returned, and pleasant, quiet weather continues through Friday

After a nice parade of storm systems with some much-needed rainfall, we can look forward to a lull in activity through Friday. High pressure has settled into the upper Midwest and Wednesday featured a return of sunshine despite some passing clouds.

This sunny trend continues Thursday and Friday with seasonably cool, early November conditions.

Temperatures will be around 50 degrees Thursday afternoon after a nice, cool start to the day. Lows will be a bit above average in the mornings going into the weekend, and daytime highs will run just slightly above average.

Highs will hit the mid-50s with a sunny sky and light wind Friday afternoon.

A storm system will spin through the region Saturday and Sunday, bringing with it a likelihood of showers from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Those showers will move out of here by mid-morning Sunday and highs will still remain in the low to mid-50s through the weekend despite clouds and a little rain.

Next week will start off comfortably mild and temperatures will remain slightly above average through next week.