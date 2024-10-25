Sunny, quiet weekend ahead

The weekend ahead will be quiet with plentiful sunshine and temperatures slightly above average for late October

An area of high pressure will shift overhead leading to quiet weather and mostly sunny skies through the weekend making it perfect to snatch up those last minute pumpkins at the pumpkin patch before Halloween.

The weekend will start chilly with temperatures likely in the lower-to-middle 30s on Saturday morning. Sunshine and dry air in place will lead to temperatures climbing into the middle-to-upper 50s for highs by afternoon.

Quiet weather will continue Saturday night into Sunday with chilly temperatures dropping in the upper 30s by Sunday morning before highs get a boost into the lower 60s by afternoon thanks to a blustery southerly wind.

Temperatures will continue to warmup heading into the new week.