Sunny, pleasant Friday, showers return this weekend

A block of high pressure over the upper Midwest is going to keep our weather quiet through Friday. Temperatures are running above average again Friday as highs reach the mid-50s with a light wind and a sky full of sunshine.

Clouds will begin to increase late in the day Friday ahead of a storm system moving our way for the weekend.

There is the likelihood of rain from Saturday into Sunday morning. The most likely time for rain is Saturday afternoon until around mid-morning Sunday, but there may be a few, stray showers just before and after that time frame. We don’t expect it to rain the entire weekend.

Temperatures will remain mild for early November from this weekend into the middle of next week. Highs will remain in the 50s from Friday until about Wednesday.

A storm system looks to affect us next week, mainly Wednesday. Showers and an increase in wind and a drop in temperature for the second half of next week is likely.