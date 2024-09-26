Sunny, mild Thursday

The string of beautiful, mild late September weather rolls on into Thursday.

High pressure will be situated overhead leading to another quiet weather day with a lot of sunshine.

Temperatures will be summerlike and more typical of the middle of August than late September as highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The wind will continue to be light and the humidity fairly low.

A clear sky along with a light-to-calm wind may lead to some areas of patchy fog late Thursday night into Friday morning especially in river valley areas. Temperatures are expected to be cool once again as they drop into the lower 50s with some upper 40s possible by Friday morning.