Sunny, dry weather continues

Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the rest of this week before a couple of more potent cold fronts arrive Friday and Saturday.

For now, temperatures will continue to warm with highs rising from the lower 70s today to the upper 70s by Thursday afternoon.

Overnight lows will remain comfortably cool with clear skies and light winds at night.

Despite those cold fronts later this week and this weekend, the forecast remains dry for now. At best, we could see a quick sprinkle or two along Friday’s cold front, but nothing measurable.

Highs will take a substantial tumble this weekend, going from the 70s Friday to the 60s Saturday, and then to the 50s on Sunday and Monday. More seasonable, crisp, cool fall weather is just around the corner. As is the first widespread frost of the season, which is looking more and more likely to be Tuesday morning, if not Monday.

