Sunday & Monday storm update

As expected, storms held off throughout the day for Father’s Day plans. Late Sunday into early Monday, however, we do still have some storms in the forecast. They do have the potential to be strong to severe, with large hail being the number one threat with any storms that develop. These storms will also be capable of dropping rainfall totals similar to or in excess of what we got Saturday night through Sunday morning.

On Monday, storm chances continue on the morning commute and into the early afternoon. There is some variability as to how much storms we will have in our area from about 1-5 PM Monday afternoon. These storms will have less of a risk of being severe due to all the energy being used up during overnight storms, but some gusty winds and large hail will still be possible.

By Monday evening, we finally get a little break from the rain.