Sun returns, cold arrives, and things stay quiet through early next week

Happy Thanksgiving everyone from all of us on the Weather First team! We hope that you are having a fantastic holiday, and are staying warm!

You’ll need the thick winter jacket going forward, because January like cold is on the horizon…literally. Temperatures across the Dakota’s are dropping quickly, with even colder air descending from central Canada.

Flurries come to an end tonight, with clouds hanging around. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest, ranging from 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. With lows in the single digits across most of the area, wind chills will be near or just below 0F. BRRRRRRRRRR!!!!

Winds remain breezy out of the northwest Friday, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Temperatures do not rebound much, with highs in the upper teens. Wind chills will be around or just below 0F for most of the day once again. The one silver lining in the cold Friday is that clouds will decrease throughout the day, giving way to sunshine during the afternoon! At least the sun will be out!

Temperatures remain on the frigid side through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper teens Saturday, and low 20F’s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the single digits…yikes! Again, the one silver lining is that there will be plenty of sunshine Saturday, before clouds increase somewhat on Sunday.

Clouds continue to increase through early next week, as warmer temperatures gradually make their way into the Weather First area by the middle of the week. We aren’t talking true warmth, but compared to the single digits, highs in the mid 20F’s Tuesday and low to mid 30F’s Wednesday will feel quite nice. Temperatures cool down toward the end of next week, with another round of cold air arriving.

Things look to stay mainly quiet around the area through early next week. May have to add a snow chance or two next Wednesday into Thursday eventually, depending on where the jet stream trends the next few days. Not looking at anything significant at this time, however.