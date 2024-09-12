Summertime warmth rolls on into next week

The weather pattern is expected to undergo little change into next week as temperatures remain well above average.

The upper air flow will continue to be out of the southwest which will help to drive in warm air keeping temperatures above average through next week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook continues to show the high likelihood of above average temperatures in the September 17th through 21st period.

The average high temperature during that period is around the middle 70s, while the low is in the lower 50s. The forecast into next week calls for highs to remain near or in the lower 80s with night lows in the 60s.

Next week is the final week of summer and it will be hanging on to the very end.