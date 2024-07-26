Summer warmth, humid air sticking around for awhile

Highs made their way back into the 80s Friday, even with added cloud cover during the afternoon. The upward trend in daily highs will continue into this weekend, and thanks to more humid air, the heat index will make it into the 90s.

Skies will be clearing a bit Friday night into Saturday morning and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is ahead again for Saturday. Highs in the mid-80s and dew points in the mid-70s are likely Saturday.

Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday, and still as humid.

An approaching wave will bring some thunderstorms to the Midwest early next week. Our best chance of rain looks to be earlier in the day Monday if we get any thunderstorms out of the deal.

Warm, humid air will stick around the entirety of next week. There are some other, small probabilities of thunderstorms next week, but this far out it’s not possible to pin down timing of when that will be. Any small waves of low pressure rounding the ridge in the jet stream could bring some thunderstorms with quick, heavy downpours.