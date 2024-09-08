Summer returns, with warmer temperatures and sunny skies this week

We are in for a summerlike week around southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with plenty of sunshine and daily high temperatures in the 80F’s for the foreseeable future!

Skies are a bit smoky out there today thanks to upper level flow out of the northwest behind a weak frontal system that passed us by well to the north last night. This upper level smoke will gradually drift out of the area heading into Monday, giving way to a more clear and sunny sky.

Multiple ridges of high pressure will be tracking through the Upper Midwest over the next week. This pattern will keep us under generally fair skies, along with much warmer temperatures than we are accustomed to this time of year.

Highs in the 80F’s look to dominate the next 7-10 days in the extended forecast, which for September is fairly impressive. Thankfully, throughout this warmer stretch, the humidity levels will remain on the lower side, so it will feel much more pleasant than the heat we are used to.

The warmest days of the week look to be Wednesday and Thursday, where highs will climb into the mid to upper 80F’s across the area. These temperatures would be 10F+ above the long term average for this time of year. Quite warm!

There are very few rain chances in the extended forecast, with only a very slim chance of a stray shower Tuesday, and another chance of rain this next Saturday night. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine and summerlike weather will carry us through the next week across the Weather First area!