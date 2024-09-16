Summer lovers rejoice, warmth sticks around through mid week

Well if you are anything like me and love summer weather, this week is going to be perfect! Plenty of sunshine, warmer temperatures and a bit humid…feels like middle of summer out there!

Temperatures have already reached into the low 80F’s across much of the Weather First area, and will continue to climb into the mid 80F’s this afternoon, under plenty of sunshine. Dew points will hold steady in the mid 60F’s…a summerlike day for sure.

More of the same for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as far as temperatures go. Thinking we see a bit more cloud cover tomorrow thanks to some decaying showers off to our west. Wednesday looks generally partly cloudy, along with Thursday. Thursday night is when things are finally shaken up a bit, and rain chances return to the forecast. Looking at a round of showers and thunderstorms to pass through late evening into the early morning hours on Friday.

Most of Friday looks dry and beginning to think this weekend may not be as much of a washout either, with plenty of dry time. Rain chances will be around though through the beginning of next week, with daily highs in the low to mid 70F’s Saturday and beyond. Not exactly fall like, but certainly temperatures that allow you to ease off on the AC unit a bit!