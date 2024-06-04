Strong storms Tuesday evening, showers Wednesday afternoon

A line of strong thunderstorms will move from western Minnesota and Iowa through the ABC 6 area from the late afternoon through evening Tuesday. The primary threats from these storms are damaging wind, locally heavy rainfall, and lightning. We’ll have all the latest watches and warnings here at kaaltv.com if any are issued.

These storms are forming along a cold front that will usher in less humid air late Tuesday night through Wednesday. However, the upper level storm system will still be overhead Wednesday. That will make for an unstable enough environment for scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop back Thursday with a high of about 70 degrees Thursday afternoon. Comfortably warm weather will continue the rest of the week through the weekend.

There is a chance of a few, stray showers this weekend and next week, but timing and probability is very uncertain at this time.

Highs will be back to about 80 degrees by Tuesday of next week.