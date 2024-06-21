Streams, rivers on the rise this weekend into next week

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday will lead to some localized areas of flooding including along streams and rivers as they are expected to rise over the weekend into next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for several streams and rivers in the Weather First area including:

Cedar River at Austin: A crest of 16.1′ is likely to occur on Sunday morning resulting in minor flooding.

Cedar River at Lansing: A crest of 19.3′ is likely to occur early Sunday morning resulting in minor flooding.

Cedar River at Charles City: A crest of 15.6′ is likely to occur on Sunday evening resulting in moderate flooding. At 14′, Bracket Street begins to flood and is closed. At 15′, Leland Ave. and Park Dr. at 19th Ave. begins to flood.

Turtle Creek near Austin: A crest of 13.1′ is likely to occur on Sunday afternoon resulting in moderate flooding.

South Fork Zumbro River at Rochester: A crest of 13.9′ is likely to occur on Saturday night resulting in minor flooding.

Mississippi River at Wabasha: A crest of 14.9′ is likely to occur on Thursday afternoon resulting in moderate flooding.

Mississippi River at Winona: A crest of 17.0′ is likely to occur on Thursday evening resulting in moderate flooding.

Changes to the river and stream forecast are possible in the days ahead.